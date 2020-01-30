Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) PT Raised to GBX 675 at Peel Hunt

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its price objective hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock.

HWDN has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.42) target price (up from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Howden Joinery Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 583 ($7.67).

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 683.80 ($9.00) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.98. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of GBX 477.50 ($6.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 702 ($9.23). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 674.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 587.30.

In other Howden Joinery Group news, insider Mark Robson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.05), for a total value of £306,000 ($402,525.65).

About Howden Joinery Group

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, doors and worktops, breakfast bars, ovens, dishwashers, fridge-freezers, built-under fridges, frontals, sinks, taps, flooring, hardware products, lighting products, joinery doors, and skirting and architrave products.

