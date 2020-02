Hrzn Chn Hg Dv Yld Inx Cl A Unt Etf (TSE:HCN)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$22.25 and last traded at C$22.67, approximately 1,148 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 2,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.63.

Featured Article: Roth IRA