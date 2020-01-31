HSBC Lowers Greggs (LON:GRG) to Reduce

Greggs (LON:GRG) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,640 ($34.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,040 ($26.84).

LON GRG opened at GBX 2,270 ($29.86) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 30.51. Greggs has a 52 week low of GBX 1,538 ($20.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,550 ($33.54). The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,336.36 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,120.18.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread