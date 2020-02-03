HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Receiving Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HSBC earned a news sentiment score of -2.60 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted HSBC’s score:

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

HSBC stock opened at $36.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

