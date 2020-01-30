HSBC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GOG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Go-Ahead Group to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($32.23) target price on shares of Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,106 ($27.70).

Shares of GOG traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,020 ($26.57). The stock had a trading volume of 118,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,478. Go-Ahead Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,719 ($22.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,308.91 ($30.37). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,129.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,102.34. The firm has a market cap of $872.18 million and a P/E ratio of 14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.70.

In related news, insider Carolyn Ferguson sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,057 ($27.06), for a total transaction of £26,267.89 ($34,553.92).

About Go-Ahead Group

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. It serves the department for transport, and transport for London.

