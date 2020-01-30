Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in January

Huami Corp (NYSE:HMI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,600 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the December 31st total of 226,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 328,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HMI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $14.01. The company had a trading volume of 476,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,783. Huami has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93.

Huami (NYSE:HMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Huami had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $260.58 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Huami in the third quarter valued at $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huami in the second quarter valued at $184,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Huami by 13.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Huami by 3,764.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Huami from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Huami

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

