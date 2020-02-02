Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on HTHT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.02.

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.80. Huazhu Group has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $45.39.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $427.00 million during the quarter. Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTHT. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the third quarter worth $27,722,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 320.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 303,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 231,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the second quarter valued at $7,011,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 186.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 34.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 473,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.