Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Short Interest Up 5.3% in January

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 216,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,610,000 after purchasing an additional 195,468 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hub Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 748,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,078 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,715,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hub Group by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 386,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 184,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,578. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

