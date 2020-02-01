Hub Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 2,320 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,741% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.87 on Friday. Hub Group has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $55.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hub Group by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in Hub Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.22.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

