Hubbell (HUBB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Hubbell to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HUBB opened at $143.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.51. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $107.92 and a twelve month high of $149.88.

In other Hubbell news, insider Rodd Richard Ruland sold 3,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.96, for a total value of $517,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

