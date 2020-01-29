HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $190.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut HubSpot from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on HubSpot to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $185.45.

NYSE:HUBS traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $184.75. The company had a trading volume of 65,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,659. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.98 and a 200 day moving average of $167.54. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.97 and a beta of 1.59. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $173.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.82 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $1,555,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,936,651.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,443 shares of company stock valued at $4,312,473. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,765,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

