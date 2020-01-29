Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Receives $8.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

HBM opened at $3.22 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 3.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 27.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,380,137 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,809,915 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

