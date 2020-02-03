Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of TSE HBM traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.92. 1,270,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,666. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$3.90 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.87.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$384.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$384.71 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.0301442 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

