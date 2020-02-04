Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) will announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hudson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Hudson reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.87 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

HUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hudson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hudson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Hudson stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hudson by 42.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hudson by 35.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hudson by 1.4% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hudson by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 21,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,711,000. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com