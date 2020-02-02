Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.00

News coverage about Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) has trended extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Hudson’s Bay earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Hudson’s Bay’s analysis:

Shares of Hudson’s Bay stock opened at C$10.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 913.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.81. Hudson’s Bay has a 12-month low of C$6.22 and a 12-month high of C$10.96.

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.45) by C($0.25). The business had revenue of C$1.84 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson’s Bay will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Hudson’s Bay Company Profile

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.

