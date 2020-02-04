Humana (HUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Humana (NYSE:HUM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Humana to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Humana has set its FY19 guidance at $17.75 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Humana to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HUM opened at $333.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $361.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.19. Humana has a 52 week low of $225.65 and a 52 week high of $376.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Insiders sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.31.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

