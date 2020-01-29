Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $425.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up previously from $337.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $316.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $361.31.

Shares of HUM opened at $346.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.19. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $225.65 and a fifty-two week high of $376.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Humana will post 17.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $5,184,708.99. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Humana by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 163,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in Humana by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 306,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?