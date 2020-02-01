Hunting (LON:HTG) PT Lowered to GBX 630 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 105.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 475 ($6.25) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hunting from GBX 490 ($6.45) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Hunting to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 530 ($6.97) to GBX 430 ($5.66) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 539.36 ($7.10).

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 306.20 ($4.03) on Thursday. Hunting has a 1-year low of GBX 349.20 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 657 ($8.64). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 384.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 430.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $511.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

