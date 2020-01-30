Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Acquires $79,532.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $79,532.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HBAN stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,985,000 after buying an additional 603,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after acquiring an additional 181,332 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,425 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,950,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,374,000 after acquiring an additional 227,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,096,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,797,000 after purchasing an additional 60,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HBAN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?

