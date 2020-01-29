Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

HBAN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,941 shares of company stock valued at $987,623. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Article: What is Forex?