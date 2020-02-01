Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

HBAN stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 14,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 856.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

