Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HBAN. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 7,144 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $105,445.44. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

