Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $87.34

Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $87.34 and traded as low as $67.32. Huntsworth shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 371,772 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Monday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.78) price objective on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsworth in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Huntsworth from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntsworth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.91.

Huntsworth Company Profile (LON:HNT)

Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.

