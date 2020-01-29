Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

HURN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,234. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $219.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.59 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Ratekin sold 7,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $526,327.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,444.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,664 shares of company stock valued at $644,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 29,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $934,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

