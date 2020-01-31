Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.29

Hurricane Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hurricane Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hurricane Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Hurricane Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.50.

About Hurricane Energy (OTCMKTS:HRCXF)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, to the west of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses are focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and acreage comprises Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, and Halifax.

