Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Husky Energy (TSE:HSE) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HSE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Husky Energy from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Husky Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Husky Energy from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB decreased their price target on Husky Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.20.

Shares of TSE:HSE traded down C$0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$8.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. Husky Energy has a 1-year low of C$8.48 and a 1-year high of C$16.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Husky Energy’s payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

Husky Energy Company Profile

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company. It operates through two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

