Husqvarna (HSQVY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Husqvarna (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HSQVY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. Husqvarna has a one year low of $14.45 and a one year high of $18.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.14.

About Husqvarna

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

