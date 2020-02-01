Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.57

Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.41. Huttig Building Products shares last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 178 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

The company has a market cap of $37.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.01.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Huttig Building Products by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

