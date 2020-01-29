HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.45.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of HUYA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of HUYA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HUYA by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in HUYA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $655,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUYA traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. 3,954,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,334,465. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. HUYA has a one year low of $16.40 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 1.77.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.81. HUYA had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

