HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 240.9% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in HV Bancorp stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of HV Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HVBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered HV Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HV Bancorp stock opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. HV Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 5.51%.

About HV Bancorp

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

See Also: Stock Symbol