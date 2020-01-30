Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Short Interest Down 7.9% in January

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 535,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $72.00 target price on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.56.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $59,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 212,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,195,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fulton sold 11,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $928,926.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 774,415 shares of company stock worth $65,918,962. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.92. 979,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,128. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.13. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $68.63 and a one year high of $91.13.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

