Hydro One (TSE:H) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Hydro One traded as high as C$26.70 and last traded at C$26.65, with a volume of 203306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$26.57.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.68.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$25.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hydro One Ltd will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $0.242 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently -419.91%.

About Hydro One (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

