Hydro One (TSE:H) PT Raised to C$27.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on H. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hydro One currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.77.

H opened at C$26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -116.15. Hydro One has a 1-year low of C$20.02 and a 1-year high of C$26.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

