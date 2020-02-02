Hydromer (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01, 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.10.

Hydromer Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYDI)

Hydromer, Inc engages in inventing, developing, patenting, licensing, manufacturing, and selling hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogels and foams; cosmetics and personal care products; animal health products; anti-fog industrial coatings; sea-slide watercraft coatings; and Biosearch OEM products and services to marketers of medical products.

