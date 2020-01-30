HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HyreCar Inc (NASDAQ:HYRE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 184,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

HyreCar stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.00. 80,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $47.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.64. HyreCar has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $8.03.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 70.49% and a negative return on equity of 101.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYRE. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HyreCar by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 194,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in HyreCar by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 338,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 139,963 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new stake in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HYRE shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on HyreCar from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Maxim Group cut their price target on HyreCar from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of HyreCar in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution.

