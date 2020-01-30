i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IIIV. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $881.55 million, a P/E ratio of -111.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. i3 Verticals has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $34.19.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.20 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 51.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

