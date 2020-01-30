Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on IBDRY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Iberdrola from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Iberdrola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

IBDRY stock opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.