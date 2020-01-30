IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

IBERIABANK has a payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect IBERIABANK to earn $7.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKC traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.25. 5,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,795. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.53. IBERIABANK has a 52-week low of $66.55 and a 52-week high of $81.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.45 million. IBERIABANK had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $1,441,522.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IBKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $83.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBERIABANK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.14.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

