IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Shares Down 4.3%

IBI Group Inc (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) shares fell 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.09, 15,800 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 527% from the average session volume of 2,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated professional goods and services related to architecture, planning, engineering, and technology. Its products include BlueIQ, traveller information system, smart city platform, and BedPod. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

