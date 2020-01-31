Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Ibio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25, approximately 165,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,598,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

About Ibio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators, and third-party customers in the United States and internationally. The company's services cover the stages of product selection, regulatory approval, and commercial product launch.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio