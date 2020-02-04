iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0539 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of IBDM stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.97. 13,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,599. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05.

