iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.061 per share on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. 14,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,653. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $25.83.

