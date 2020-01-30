iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) Short Interest Update

iCAD Inc (NASDAQ:ICAD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 682,400 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 601,500 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 129,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,335. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.76. iCAD has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $10.25.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 76.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iCAD will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on iCAD in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iCAD by 105.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 411,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in iCAD in the second quarter valued at $1,020,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in iCAD by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in iCAD by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the early identification and treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company provides electronic brachytherapy (eBX) products, including Axxent eBx systems for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, endometrial cancer, cervical cancer, and skin cancer, as well as for treating other cancers or conditions where radiation therapy is indicated comprising intraoperative radiation therapy.

