Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) has received an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

IEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.06. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter. Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 110,365 shares during the last quarter.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

