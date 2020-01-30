ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW) Trading Up 1.5%

ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv Ltd (LON:LBOW)’s stock price was up 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.30), approximately 226,296 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 248% from the average daily volume of 64,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.28).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 96.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

In other news, insider Paul Meader bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £23,750 ($31,241.78).

About ICG Longbow Snr Sec UK Prop Dt Inv (LON:LBOW)

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

