Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Ichor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Spi Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Ichor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ichor and Spi Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $823.61 million 0.91 $57.88 million $2.79 11.97 Spi Energy $125.58 million 0.20 -$12.28 million N/A N/A

Ichor has higher revenue and earnings than Spi Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spi Energy has a beta of 4.46, indicating that its stock price is 346% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Spi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 1.09% 9.41% 3.86% Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ichor and Spi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $35.86, suggesting a potential upside of 7.39%. Given Ichor’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ichor is more favorable than Spi Energy.

Summary

Ichor beats Spi Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.