Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.89.

NASDAQ ICLR opened at $169.47 on Wednesday. Icon has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.02.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,524,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,680,000 after acquiring an additional 519,534 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,360,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,595,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $529,691,000 after acquiring an additional 203,734 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,391,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,052,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,457,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Icon (ICLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com