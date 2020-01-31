Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $733.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will report $733.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Icon’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.24 million and the lowest is $729.18 million. Icon posted sales of $679.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Icon.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. UBS Group set a $160.00 price objective on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Icon has a 1 year low of $127.58 and a 1 year high of $176.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Icon by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 30.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Icon by 27.6% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 7.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 3.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

