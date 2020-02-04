Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $169.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Icon by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Icon by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Icon by 30.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICLR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.87. The company had a trading volume of 152,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,794. Icon has a 52-week low of $127.58 and a 52-week high of $176.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

