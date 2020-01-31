Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 254,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 126,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. SPF Beheer BV bought a new position in Icon during the third quarter valued at about $76,360,000. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 29,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icon by 14.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Shares of ICLR stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.47. 118,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.92. Icon has a twelve month low of $127.58 and a twelve month high of $176.98.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index